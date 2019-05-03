Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $297,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 756.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 55,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $1,098,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Constellation Brands by 392.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $18,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $209.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.37 and a 52-week high of $234.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

In other news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total transaction of $262,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $583,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,551 shares of company stock valued at $6,007,002 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cowen reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/quantamental-technologies-llc-has-297000-position-in-constellation-brands-inc-stz.html.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.