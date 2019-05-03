Qualys (QLYS) Given a $91.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Qualys to $90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.18.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.70. The company had a trading volume of 837,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,726. Qualys has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Qualys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $407,201.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,517,948.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total transaction of $350,943.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,376,634.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,663 shares of company stock worth $3,083,506. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 4,600.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 51.0% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

