QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Stake Boosted by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9,505.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,612,696 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33,262,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,852,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022,323 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,156,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,095,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 163.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,891,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,806,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.09.

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 848,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $29,031,593.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 848,877 shares in the company, valued at $29,031,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $807,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 902,343 shares of company stock worth $31,869,553. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $87.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.44. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

