Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Commerzbank by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. Commerzbank AG has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 1.61.

WARNING: “Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Commerzbank AG (CRZBY)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/quadrant-capital-group-llc-boosts-stake-in-commerzbank-ag-crzby.html.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRZBY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRZBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.