Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 573 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $237,135,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,093,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,825,000 after acquiring an additional 687,703 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,299,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,123,000 after acquiring an additional 644,939 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $55,937,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 320,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.13.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP David Eric Klein sold 25,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total transaction of $5,161,186.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,876,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total transaction of $262,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,551 shares of company stock worth $6,007,002. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $209.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.37 and a fifty-two week high of $234.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

