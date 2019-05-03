Qbic (QBIC) Market Cap Hits $13,320.00

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Qbic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. Qbic has a total market capitalization of $13,320.00 and $5.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qbic has traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qbic alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.67 or 0.02096307 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007522 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002092 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000259 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00012650 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qbic Profile

QBIC is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbic’s official website is qbic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Qbic Coin Trading

Qbic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.