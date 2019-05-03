Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Realty Income Corp (O) Decreased by DA Davidson

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Realty Income in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial cut Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $70.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Shares of O traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $70.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,320. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $74.14.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.37 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 245.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 900.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a may 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous may 19 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.95%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

