Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Summit Financial Group, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SMMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.87 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 24.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 5,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 54.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,965,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 389,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,029,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dewey F. Bensenhaver sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $25,058.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Duke A. Mcdaniel sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $54,093.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,362 shares of company stock valued at $104,047. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

