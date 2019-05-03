Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Issued By Wedbush (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.58. Wedbush has a “Underweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RCL. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

NYSE:RCL opened at $125.77 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $89.48 and a 12-month high of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 31.60%.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 20,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $2,364,288.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,758.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Jr. Howe acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.50 per share, with a total value of $50,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,308. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,277. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,531,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 80,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,315,000 after purchasing an additional 245,608 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,407,000 after purchasing an additional 77,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,659,000 after purchasing an additional 166,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,502,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

