Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Terex Co. (TEX) Boosted by KeyCorp

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Terex in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays set a $37.00 price target on shares of Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of TEX opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. Terex has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $45.47.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Steve Filipov sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $358,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $34,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,619 shares of company stock worth $53,232 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 13D Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 418,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 106,035 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $778,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Terex by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.