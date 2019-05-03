Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Parham now expects that the energy company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 23.47%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Shares of SWN opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.23. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $6.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 14,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

