Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) Issued By DA Davidson

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

SMMF opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.87 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 12.93%.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Duke A. Mcdaniel sold 2,296 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $54,093.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dewey F. Bensenhaver sold 1,027 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $25,058.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,362 shares of company stock worth $104,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 520.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

