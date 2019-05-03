Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for OneMain Holdings Inc Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (OMF)

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) – Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of OneMain in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. OneMain had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OMF. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OneMain from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.50 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

OMF stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

