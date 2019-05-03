Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Square, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Square in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Square’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.63 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Square to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,387.00, a PEG ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Square has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $7,877,025.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $163,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,711 shares of company stock valued at $75,782,353 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Square by 442.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Grisanti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Square by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.