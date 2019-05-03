PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) CFO Sells $1,327,244.16 in Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 42,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,327,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,534,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Oshaughnessy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PulteGroup alerts:

On Tuesday, April 30th, Robert Oshaughnessy sold 95,738 shares of PulteGroup stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $3,008,087.96.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $33.04.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $139,363,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $74,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,373,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,937 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3,042.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5,826.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,773,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHM. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.35 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/pultegroup-inc-phm-cfo-sells-1327244-16-in-stock.html.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.