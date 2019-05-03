Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 7,963 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,963 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $18,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,303,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 388,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,968,000 after buying an additional 248,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,355,000 after buying an additional 143,471 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 939.2% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 157,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 142,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,796,000 after purchasing an additional 140,396 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $210.00 price objective on Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.66.

NYSE MTN traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,609. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.60 and a 52-week high of $302.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.76 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 12.76%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 111.92%.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $1,134,165.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,381.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total value of $216,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,286.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

