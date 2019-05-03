Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,467 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $12,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 44.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 69.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.41. 2,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $404.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.61%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $116,361.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EWBC. ValuEngine raised East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.89.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

