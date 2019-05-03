Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $47.81 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $55.64. The company has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.57 per share, with a total value of $332,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 193,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,185,243.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.24.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

