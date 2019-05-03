Proteon Therapeutics Inc (PRTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Proteon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Proteon Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Proteon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. boosted its stake in Proteon Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,523,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Proteon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Proteon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 65,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 65,833 shares in the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTO stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Proteon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proteon Therapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

