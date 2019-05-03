Progressive Corp (PGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Progressive reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Progressive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

Shares of PGR opened at $75.56 on Friday. Progressive has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $182,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $3,637,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,302 shares of company stock worth $9,277,910. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,976,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,788,000 after acquiring an additional 476,696 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 457,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,513,000 after acquiring an additional 110,697 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,832,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,940 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, Property, and Other Indemnity.

