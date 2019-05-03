Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,671 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,815,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,945,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,247,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,169,467,000 after acquiring an additional 339,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,804,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,141 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,577.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,075,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,441,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

