Private Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 74.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 118,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $51.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.71 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

