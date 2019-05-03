PPDAI Group (PPDF) Shares Gap Up to $5.52

PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.52. PPDAI Group shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 3525369 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPDF. ValuEngine lowered PPDAI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPDAI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.98.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.82) EPS. PPDAI Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPDAI Group Inc – will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.0283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. PPDAI Group’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PPDAI Group by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,151,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,545,000 after buying an additional 2,035,066 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Regents of The University of California grew its stake in shares of PPDAI Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Regents of The University of California now owns 333,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PPDAI Group by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 279,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 95,534 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF)

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

