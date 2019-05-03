PolyOne Co. (POL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PolyOne from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get PolyOne alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POL. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the third quarter worth $370,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 14.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,557,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,407,000 after buying an additional 113,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 4.5% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 31,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POL opened at $26.60 on Friday. PolyOne has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $899.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.33 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PolyOne will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.