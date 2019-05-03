Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

PII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Polaris Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.23.

NYSE:PII opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $70.27 and a 1-year high of $131.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

In other Polaris Industries news, Director Kevin M. Farr acquired 1,125 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.59 per share, with a total value of $99,663.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,358.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,215,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,474,000 after purchasing an additional 91,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

