Pixelworks (PXLW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million.
Shares of PXLW stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $3.68. 1,072,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,581. The company has a market cap of $176.06 million, a P/E ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 1.88. Pixelworks has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co dropped their target price on Pixelworks from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.
Pixelworks Company Profile
Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.
