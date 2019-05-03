Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Heartland Financial USA Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $41.57 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 1,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $48,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 28.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 187.8% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

