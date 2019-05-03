Piper Jaffray Companies Begins Coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

IOVA stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.97.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 12,241,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,912 shares in the last quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 10,261,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,213 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 5,951,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,792 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 5,567,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,008 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

