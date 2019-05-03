Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

