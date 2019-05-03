Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 13,732 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,732 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $21,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.54. 130,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,541,784. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $50.45 and a 1-year high of $72.16.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/pictet-north-america-advisors-sa-sells-13732-shares-of-ishares-msci-china-etf-mchi.html.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.