Pictet North America Advisors SA Cuts Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,259,000 after acquiring an additional 857,107 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 10,185.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,587,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533,427 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,570,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,989,000 after purchasing an additional 194,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,736,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,550,000 after purchasing an additional 392,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, CEO Simon Cox sold 9,497 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $576,372.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.61. 42,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,773. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12-month low of $54.17 and a 12-month high of $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

