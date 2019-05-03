Photo-Me International plc (PHTM) Insider Francoise Coutaz-Replan Sells 232,000 Shares

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) insider Francoise Coutaz-Replan sold 232,000 shares of Photo-Me International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total value of £208,800 ($272,834.18).
Shares of Photo-Me International stock opened at GBX 90.70 ($1.19) on Friday. Photo-Me International plc has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 166 ($2.17). The company has a market cap of $342.62 million and a P/E ratio of 9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.71 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. Photo-Me International’s payout ratio is 0.84%.
Photo-Me International Company Profile
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.
