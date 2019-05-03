Petrofac (PFC) Price Target Cut to GBX 761

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 821 ($10.73) to GBX 761 ($9.94) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Petrofac to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 590 ($7.71) in a report on Monday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Petrofac to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Petrofac from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Petrofac to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 616.83 ($8.06).

Get Petrofac alerts:

PFC opened at GBX 434.20 ($5.67) on Wednesday. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of GBX 376.40 ($4.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 679 ($8.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 23.34.

In related news, insider Ayman Asfari purchased 105,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £497,025 ($649,451.20).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.