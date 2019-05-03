Perkins Coie Trust Co Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 5,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,685.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,446,538.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays set a $73.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

