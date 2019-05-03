People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Insider Mark F. Herron Sells 4,466 Shares

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) insider Mark F. Herron sold 4,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $77,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Several research firms have commented on PBCT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. FIG Partners downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Sunday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,412,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,006,000 after buying an additional 3,095,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,222,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,996,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,116,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,739,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,533,000 after purchasing an additional 974,922 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

