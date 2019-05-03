Penn Virginia Co. (PVAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Northland Securities raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Penn Virginia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $40.58 on Friday. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $678.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.24). Penn Virginia had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 48.83%. The business had revenue of $124.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.60 million. Research analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 429.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 51,600.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

