Pendragon (PDG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 22 ($0.29) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Pendragon from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pendragon from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 23 ($0.30) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Pendragon stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 23.95 ($0.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,000. Pendragon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.65 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30.85 ($0.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.79, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $340.37 million and a P/E ratio of -6.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pendragon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.28%.

About Pendragon

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through US Motor, Leasing, UK Motor, and Software segments. The company sells new and used motor vehicles of various brands, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Dacia, DAF, Ferrari, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Smart, and Vauxhall.

