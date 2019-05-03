Pendal Group Ltd Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Centene Corp (CNC)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 109.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,887 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Centene by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $12,458,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 194,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 95,025 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 261,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Centene from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Argus lowered Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.35.

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $598,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $52.38. 102,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,574,981. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

