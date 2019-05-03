Pegasystems (PEGA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PEGA has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.86 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Pegasystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.93.

PEGA opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,750.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $256.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.71 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 465 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $30,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 948 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $63,004.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,730.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,721 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 542.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

