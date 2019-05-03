Peel Hunt Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Countrywide (CWD)

Peel Hunt restated their sell rating on shares of Countrywide (LON:CWD) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CWD. Numis Securities restated a sell rating on shares of Countrywide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Countrywide to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 10 ($0.13) in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Countrywide has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 17.84 ($0.23).

Get Countrywide alerts:

CWD opened at GBX 6.58 ($0.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. Countrywide has a 52 week low of GBX 6.77 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 66.75 ($0.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00.

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Countrywide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countrywide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.