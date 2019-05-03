Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IQE (IQE)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, January 17th.

Shares of IQE stock traded up GBX 3.15 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 94.15 ($1.23). The stock had a trading volume of 3,076,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,000. The company has a market capitalization of $735.51 million and a PE ratio of 941.50. IQE has a 52-week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 131.90 ($1.72).

In related news, insider Howard Robert Williams sold 3,174,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £2,158,639.60 ($2,820,644.98).

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

