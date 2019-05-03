Pearson (PSON) Price Target Cut to GBX 785

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 785 ($10.26) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 663 ($8.66) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 865 ($11.30) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target (up from GBX 450 ($5.88)) on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 747.82 ($9.77).

LON PSON traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 810.60 ($10.59). 2,185,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 764.80 ($9.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74.

Pearson (LON:PSON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported GBX 70.30 ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 65.30 ($0.85) by GBX 5 ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Pearson will post 5589.99983907372 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $5.50. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

