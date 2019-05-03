Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) – Equities researchers at Gabelli lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Gabelli analyst S. Comery now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. Gabelli has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PGC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. FIG Partners cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.58 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 51.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 22.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 86,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 766,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 803,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 253,125 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.