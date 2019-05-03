PDF Solutions (PDFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. PDF Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

NASDAQ PDFS traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.73. 633,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,634. The company has a market cap of $423.09 million, a PE ratio of -57.21 and a beta of 1.40. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PDF Solutions by 478.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDFS shares. BidaskClub raised PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

