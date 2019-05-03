Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) is Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s 7th Largest Position

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,933 shares during the period. Paypal makes up about 2.5% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Paypal were worth $16,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Guggenheim lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.82 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paypal to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paypal from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

In other news, insider Gary J. Marino sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $183,768.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total value of $3,371,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 553,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,238,403.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,538 shares of company stock valued at $32,895,306. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $109.70 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $70.22 and a 52 week high of $113.69. The firm has a market cap of $132.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

