Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Holdings Boosted by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Paypal by 7,419.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,412,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 19,154,611 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,735,000. Lunia Capital LP boosted its position in Paypal by 5,015.1% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 4,152,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 4,071,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Paypal by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $918,012,000 after buying an additional 3,805,346 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Paypal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,596,801,000 after buying an additional 3,056,620 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total value of $3,371,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 553,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,238,403.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $347,255.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,521.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,538 shares of company stock valued at $32,895,306. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $109.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $70.22 and a 12 month high of $113.69.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Paypal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.18.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

