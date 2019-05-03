Patriot Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.51 Million in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) Stock

Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 74,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,838,000 after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 379,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,975. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $45.59 and a one year high of $57.87.

