Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 199,637 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 199,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,320.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,744,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,240 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9,413.1% during the 1st quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 830,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,072,000 after acquiring an additional 821,482 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,175,000 after acquiring an additional 732,878 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,269,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,353,000.

NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $30.45. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,095. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $30.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

