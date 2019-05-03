Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 433 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 899.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $55.70.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/patriot-financial-group-insurance-agency-llc-buys-433-shares-of-vanguard-ftse-all-world-ex-us-etf-veu.html.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.