Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 136.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 7,500.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,381,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,143 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,049,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,807,000 after acquiring an additional 787,198 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the first quarter valued at $43,552,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the fourth quarter valued at $38,504,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the fourth quarter valued at $31,168,000.

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.39 on Friday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a twelve month low of $1,401.70 and a twelve month high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

